Investigators' Theories About How Laci Peterson Was Actually Killed

The disappearance of Laci Peterson and the subsequent discovery of her and her unborn son Conner's remains was one of the most disturbing American news stories of the mid-2000s. The 27-year-old mother-to-be, who was eight months pregnant, had gone missing on Christmas Eve. A huge search followed, involving law enforcement officials and volunteers who wanted to see Laci returned home safe. Sadly, in April the following year, the remains of mother and baby were discovered a day apart from each other on the shore of San Francisco Bay. Though the bodies were decomposed, their identities were confirmed by DNA tests. Laci's husband Scott Peterson, who had claimed to have nothing to do with her disappearance, was later found in San Diego, disguised and carrying thousands of dollars in cash in what was assumed to have been an attempt to flee over the Mexican border. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and put on trial, an event that garnered extensive media coverage.

Scott Peterson was found guilty of Laci and Conner's murders in 2004. He was sentenced to death before being resentenced to life in prison without parole in 2021. The story continues to be of great interest today, with Scott's actions and the exact details of the murders continuing to be a point of discussion among investigators and true crime enthusiasts more than two decades later.