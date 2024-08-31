Actors Who Are Terrors To Their Co-Stars

It's easy to forget that in the early to mid-'90s, Val Kilmer was a Hollywood force to be reckoned with. His turns as Jim Morrison in 1991's "The Doors" — for which he learned to sing just like the late rocker — and as legendary gunfighter Doc Holliday in 1993's "Tombstone" revealed the depth of his talent, and in 1995, he stepped effortlessly into the lead role in "Batman Forever." Then, it all began to fall apart — a circumstance that can be traced pretty directly to the 1996 remake of "The Island of Dr. Moreau."

In an Entertainment Weekly piece that year, it was noted that Kilmer's reputation was already pretty well-formed by this time; "Batman Forever" director Joel Schumacher publicly trashed the star's bad attitude, and director Kevin Jarre (who had been fired from "Tombstone") alluded to a "dark side" to the star about which he wouldn't go into detail. Kilmer's bosses on "Dr. Moreau," however, were more explicit.

Richard Stanley, who departed after three days, said, "Val would arrive, and an argument would happen." And the famously gruff John Frankenheimer, who took over, said bluntly, "I don't like Val Kilmer, I don't like his work ethic, and I don't want to be associated with him ever again." In 2017, Kilmer pretty much admitted on Reddit to having been a giant pain in the keister. "It's only fair to make people feel good and happy they are at work," he said. "I was often unhappy trying to make pictures better" (via The Hollywood Reporter).