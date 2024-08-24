Sid Wilson Of Slipknot Hospitalized After Terrifying Explosion

Sid Wilson, Slipknot's turntablist, was hospitalized on August 23, 2024, after a terrifying explosion on his farm. That evening the musician took to Instagram Live from his patient bed to describe the accident. "I had an explosion in my face," he said. "I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms." Wilson said his cheeks, arms, and eyebrows were singed, and his mouth blistered, though he seemed to be in good spirits about the whole ordeal. "[I got my] eyebrows done for free ... Got some real sideburns," he said in a second Instagram video. "My lips got f***** up pretty good. It's cheap Botox."

Slipknot also released a statement on social media platforms like X and Facebook the same evening. "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body," they wrote. "He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."

Wilson is known for his wild stage antics, like getting into fights with percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan and, yes, setting himself on fire. The DJ said in his second video that he was being transferred to another facility with a better burn treatment center and would be getting his head shaved. He also confirmed he would recover in time to get back to performing with Slipknot. "This ain't gonna stop me," he said.