Sid Wilson Of Slipknot Hospitalized After Terrifying Explosion
Sid Wilson, Slipknot's turntablist, was hospitalized on August 23, 2024, after a terrifying explosion on his farm. That evening the musician took to Instagram Live from his patient bed to describe the accident. "I had an explosion in my face," he said. "I'm okay, I'm gonna be okay, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms." Wilson said his cheeks, arms, and eyebrows were singed, and his mouth blistered, though he seemed to be in good spirits about the whole ordeal. "[I got my] eyebrows done for free ... Got some real sideburns," he said in a second Instagram video. "My lips got f***** up pretty good. It's cheap Botox."
Slipknot also released a statement on social media platforms like X and Facebook the same evening. "Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body," they wrote. "He's recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon."
Wilson is known for his wild stage antics, like getting into fights with percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan and, yes, setting himself on fire. The DJ said in his second video that he was being transferred to another facility with a better burn treatment center and would be getting his head shaved. He also confirmed he would recover in time to get back to performing with Slipknot. "This ain't gonna stop me," he said.
A 'bonfire' at his farm
Sid Wilson's girlfriend, Kelly Osbourne, also posted a video to Instagram from her husband's hospital room after the accident. "This is why you don't f*** with burn piles," she said. "He literally set himself on fire [and] exploded everything." Burn piles are controlled fires typically used to remove woody debris from land and reduce wildfire risk. Wilson didn't go into too much detail, but in one of his Instagram videos, he said the accident happened when he was lighting a "bonfire" while working on his Iowa farm. "[It was] burnt from last night already, but there was some leftovers," he said. "I got a little woosh of fire," he added, noting that the incident was not related to a Slipknot performance.
Wilson also suggested that the accident was an avoidable one. "I will say, I do know better," he admitted. "So, everyone out there, be really safe when you're messing with fire. [It's] something I've dealt with tons of times. Of course, the one time I second guessed and go, 'Oh, I'll be all right.'"
A daring performer
Fans of Slipknot are probably not surprised to hear the news — or even surprised that it didn't happen at one of the group's shows. During the touring cycle for the band's double-platinum 1999 self-titled album, Wilson set himself on fire during the song "Scissors" before lighting his bandmates Clown and Corey "Number Eight" Taylor aflame as well. The DJ was also known for his daring stage dives. During one infamous show he broke both of his heels — and still continued performing.
Needles to say, Wilson is no stranger to danger, and it's probably why he got the Slipknot gig in the first place. In a 2023 interview with Revolver, he described the somewhat unusual audition process for the group, if you could call it that — he had to prove he was "crazy" enough to join. He was practicing with the band already at the time, but he wanted to check them out live, so he caught one of their shows. At one point during the performance, Clown started a "Kill me" chant while staring down the new recruit.
"And I just start running and I start leap-frogging people, grabbing their shoulders ... And I get up there and [Clown] was getting ready to take one step off the stage," Wilson recounted. "He looked down to get his placement, and he looks up and I'm right there." It was then that the DJ made his move. "I grab him and I headbutt him six times," he said. "Bam, bam, bam. And I'm coming in for the seventh one and he pushes me away, falls down and crawls back to Joey [Jordison, Slipknot's original drummer]. And he goes, 'I don't give a s*** what anybody says — that guy's in the band.'"
