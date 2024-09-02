Whatever Happened To Convicted Murderer Stephanie Lazarus?

The 2009 breakthrough in the Sherri Rasmussen murder came after the LAPD finally had the bandwidth to deal with cold cases after many years of high crime rates. It was during this time that investigators began to question the prevailing theory that Rasmussen's killing was the result of a burglary gone wrong. After reexamining the evidence, officials noted several inconsistencies.

The original assumption was that the struggle between Rasmussen and the intruder, who had not expected to find anybody home. However, the front door of the building was not forced open, and a stack of electronic equipment — which had seemingly been piled after the deadly confrontation — appeared to have been positioned to make the scene look more like a botched burglary. A DNA test, which at the time was increasingly used to help solve cold cases, showed a bite mark on Rasmussen's arm had been made by a woman, compelling investigators to draw up a shortlist of female suspects, including Lazarus. She was interviewed and arrested after her saliva from a discarded cup was matched to the bite mark.

Frustratingly, suspicion of Lazarus had first been raised back in the 1980s by Rasmussen's father, Nels, who tried to convince police to investigate John Ruetten's old girlfriend, who was in the police department. He was written off as a fantasist. Nels had also tried to compel detectives to use DNA analysis, which came to prominence in the years following the murder, but it the evidence remained unexamined for many years.