What It Was Like The Day Julius Caesar Died

For many people of ancient Rome, the morning of March 15, 44 B.C., was just midpoint of the month, commonly referred to as the ides. At one point, the ides of March was the very beginning of the year, though that start point was moved to the first of January by 153 B.C. Even so, the Roman calendar became a confusing mess that needed constant readjustment, until someone strong-armed it into shape. That would be Julius Caesar, who not only reset it as the Julian calendar in 46 B.C., but set off on a campaign to reboot the whole of Rome.

Caesar was a highly successful general turned politician who had become famous for conquering the territory of Gaul, touching off a civil war (which he won), and establishing himself as an increasingly powerful dictator. But he had also made some powerful enemies. That morning would see the culmination of a long-simmering assassination plot, as a group of about 40 senators had decided that they'd had enough of the power-hungry Caesar. Surrounding him as he entered the Curia of Pompey for a Senate meeting, the group including onetime allies Marcus Junius Brutus, Gaius Cassius Longinus, and Decimus Junius Brutus Albinus, among others, stabbed Caesar to death. A rudimentary autopsy of Caesar concluded he died of blood loss.

The brutal and sudden end to Rome's leader would kick off a long series of extraordinary events, but the day itself would prove to be plenty dramatic in a city that was already on edge.