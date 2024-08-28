Former Cop Makes Bizarre Claim About The Zodiac Killer's Identity

A series of brutal unsolved murders in the late-1960s in Northern California — and the mysterious man calling himself Zodiac who claimed to have committed them — have fueled speculation about the culprit's identity for more than 50 years. They're some of the most baffling serial killer mysteries that remain unsolved. Over the years, there has been a pool of potential suspects, but no arrests were ever made. In this era of internet sleuths and social media's rampant speculation on every unsolved crime, another name has been added to this list: Richard Hoffman. The Vallejo police officer was involved in the investigation into the Zodiac killer and died in 2020. Four of the murders attributed to Zodiac (he claimed 37 total) took place in Solano County, where Vallejo is located (the fifth murder tied to Zodiac happened in San Francisco).

Hoffman's grandson, Jeremy Foy, himself a former police officer and current TikToker, believes Hoffman is actually Zodiac. "My grandpa is the ... Zodiac killer," Foy proclaims in the first of a series of TikTok videos that have racked up millions of views. "This is not click bait." Some of Foy's alleged proof is rather tenuous, like Hoffman loving holidays and the fact that some of the murders took place on the Fourth of July and around Christmas. Others are less easily dismissed, such Hoffman's unusual spelling mistakes mirroring those in the Zodiac's letters to the police and press.