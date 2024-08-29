The Biggest Twists In The Bayesian Superyacht Disaster Investigation

It began its time at sea as the Salute. Launched in 2008, the superyacht was the fifth in a series by shipbuilders Perini Navi and Ron Holland Design. It boasted the tallest aluminum mast on earth (75 meters) and the distinction of being the first cruising yacht to utilize sophisticated safety technology previously reserved for racing ships. The Salute was as stylish as it was reportedly safe, winning an award for its interior design the same year it hit the water.

Originally owned by a Dutch real estate developer, the Salute changed hands (for millions of dollars) in 2014. On paper, the owner was Revtom, a company controlled by Angela Bacares. Practically, it belonged to Becares' husband, Mike "British Bill Gates" Lynch, who rechristened the ship Bayesian to reflect his economic interests. Under its new name, the vessel sailed for years without incident, held up to inclement weather, and was refitted in 2020. The Bayesian's make and history helped contribute to the sense of shock and tragedy that came when it sank off the coast of Sicily on August 19, 2024. Not only was the ship lost, but Lynch, his daughter, and five other people died.

As of this writing, investigation into the incident is ongoing, and there remain many unanswered questions as to how the ship was lost. But preliminary reporting and inquiry has brought to light several twists in the story of the yacht's final days. Here are some of the biggest developments in the case to date.