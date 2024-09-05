Things We Only Learned About Heath Ledger After He Died
When people discuss the stars who tragically died before the age of 30, Heath Ledger's name comes up often. The Australian-born actor passed away in a New York apartment on January 22, 2008, after what the medical examiner's office (via CNN) determined to be "the result of acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine." He was 28 years old. At the time, his celebrity was on a meteoric rise, while his portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" was set to become a generational and Oscar-winning performance a few months later.
After Ledger's death, more information about him poured out into the public sphere. These details showcased a man who adored his family and friends and remained passionate about his craft but resented the level of fame that came with it. In addition to this, he was attached to a number of notable projects, such as "The Queen's Gambit" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," which certainly would have changed the course of entertainment history in retrospect.
Ledger lived an extraordinary life in spite of his short time on Earth, so let's find out more about the human being behind the screen legend.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Heath Ledger opened his home to people coming from Australia
Thanks to breakout performances in films such as "10 Things I Hate About You" and "The Patriot," Heath Ledger turned into a bona fide star by the time he was cast as William Thatcher in 2001's "A Knight's Tale." So much so that he received the ability to make big requests from studios, such as the one he made to Sony in 2001. According to Vanity Fair, Ledger asked the studio to foot the bill and fly out 14 of his friends from Australia to stay at his Los Angeles home. Looking like a scene out of the sitcom "Family Matters" where Steve Urkel refuses to leave the Winslow family's house, several of Ledger's pals never went back to the land from down under. In fact, they were only joined by more people.
According to his former agent Steve Alexander, Ledger's home became the hotspot for anyone coming from Australia to California, stating: "It seemed like anytime someone would be new in town, and was from Australia, it was 'Just call Heath.' He was so welcoming." Ledger's friend and cinematographer Nicola Pecorini confirmed the story of his generosity and hospitality, calling his home an "open house" and that "probably 50 people had the keys."
However, this all changed when he met Michelle Williams and they moved into a new home together. After that, Ledger's friends couldn't come and go as they pleased anymore.
He had a positive impact on 10 Things I Hate About You
In 1999, Heath Ledger introduced himself to the world through the teen romcom "10 Things I Hate About You." In the film, he portrays the rugged lead Patrick Verona, who shows there's more to the bad boy than meets the eye. Plus, he steals the show by performing a rip-roaring rendition of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." According to co-star David Krumholtz, who plays Michael Eckman in the movie, the young cast hit it off immediately, but they were concerned about a certain Australian actor who was due to arrive a while after filming began. Would he unbalance the synergy between the castmates?
"But it was Heath — a natural storyteller, and always reliable for a cheesy joke — who transfixed us," Krumholtz wrote for Vulture. "Before I knew it, the cast was experiencing what I've since found to be all too rare: a unified chemistry throughout the ensemble, without a single bad apple in the bunch."
"10 Things I Hate About You" director Gil Junger told The New York Times he knew there was something special about Ledger the moment he auditioned. "Heath walked in, and I thought to myself, if this guy can read, I'm going to cast him," Junger said. "There was an energy to him, a sexuality that was palpable." Junger added that Ledger was noticeably anxious during his audition, but the filmmaker had already decided he was the pick for Patrick.
A project called 10 Things I Hate About Me was pitched to him
In terms of things we learn about actors after they die, it's fascinating to find out about the projects they could have tackled if events had turned out differently. Considering how in demand Heath Ledger was before his death, it's unsurprising to discover how the directors who had worked with him before wanted to do so again. "10 Things I Hate About You" director Gil Junger revealed to People in 2024 that he reached out to Ledger's agent Steve Alexander a few weeks before the actor's death to pitch a new idea: "10 Things I Hate About Me."
According to Junger, he wrote the story imagining Ledger in the lead and that it "was going to be a film that explored and exploded the myths of suicide." Junger said Alexander expressed Ledger's interest in working with Junger again, but that the agent would only speak to Ledger after the actor wrapped production on the film he was busy with at the time. Not long afterward, though, Ledger died.
Interestingly enough, Junger worked on another film titled "10 Things I Hate About Life," which stars Evan Rachel Wood and explores a similar theme to what Junger proposed to Ledger's agent in 2008. The movie was never completed and resulted in Wood being sued by the producers for reportedly abandoning the production.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
He wanted to adapt The Queen's Gambit
Anya Taylor-Joy captivates as Beth Harmon in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit," the 2020 miniseries based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel all about chess. However, this story could have been told years earlier if Heath Ledger had still been alive. In 2008, screenwriter Allan Shiach — who uses the pseudonym of Allan Scott and went on to co-create the Netflix miniseries years later — spoke to The Independent about the vision that he and Ledger had for "The Queen's Gambit" adaptation. Shiach held the rights to the story since 1992, but had struggled to get it off the ground until he met Ledger, who planned to direct and star in the film alongside Elliot Page, who would have played Beth in this version.
"I did draft after draft and he gave his input and we met several times in New York and [Soho], where he was spending a lot of his time," Shiach said. "We had got to the stage where we had sent the script to [Elliot]. Heath was full of ideas for the other cast, mainly from his list of acting friends. We were planning to make a movie at the end of 2008."
In addition, Shiach praised Ledger's ability as a chess player, stating he was close to becoming a grandmaster. Ledger's ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts confirmed the actor's love for the game, telling Interview Magazine: "He was a huge, obsessive, chess freak — and very, very good at it."
Heath Ledger directed a scene in The Dark Knight
Many strange things happened on Batman movie sets. However, one of the weirdest days must have been when Heath Ledger — in full Joker makeup and attire — directed a scene from 2008's "The Dark Knight." Ledger dabbled in directing and Christopher Nolan allowed him the opportunity to get a taste of a blockbuster production during their time working together.
Anthony Michael Hall, who plays the small role of reporter Mike Engel in the film, discussed the experience of having Ledger direct him with ComicBook.com in 2024. The scene in question features Hall's character appearing on a television screen reading a message from the Joker, upside down, before the laughing villain turns the camera around to reveal himself. Hall didn't find out from the assistant director until the day of filming that it would be Ledger shooting the sequence — not Nolan.
Ledger's handling of the scene impressed Hall, though, since it was all filmed on a handheld camera for dramatic effect. "He shot it very, very viscerally and all that movement," he said. "It works great in the film. It's very cool. There's kind of an anarchy to the way he shot it. It's just like craziness."
The role of the Joker didn't break him
Heath Ledger engulfed himself into the role of the Joker for "The Dark Knight," committing himself by developing the character's unique vocal pattern and specific tics. Considering how his death is so closely tied with the movie, rumors spread that it was the extent of his method acting that played a part in his passing. In fact, this story turned into something of a Hollywood urban legend.
However, those who knew him dispute this tale, suggesting Ledger knew exactly where the line was between himself and the character. "The Dark Knight" co-star Christian Bale, who plays Batman in the movie, told TODAY in 2008 that Ledger immersed himself in the role, but he didn't go overboard. "Personally, I find it to be a complete lack of understanding of acting," Bale said. "I also found it very rude to try to create some kind of a sound bite for such a tragedy. The man was a complex man, he's a good man. I saw him as having nothing but the best time playing the Joker."
At a screening of the documentary "I Am Heath Ledger" in 2018 (via The Daily Beast), the actor's sisters, Ashleigh Bell and Kate Ledger, put the rumors to rest, explaining how their brother had a ball playing the Joker and enjoyed himself thoroughly with the part.
He surprised Ben Harper with a grand piano
Heath Ledger's generosity extended to giving expensive presents to friends, simply because he could. In the "I Am Heath Ledger" documentary (via Time), musician Ben Harper discussed how generous Ledger was to him on one special occasion.
Harper recalled an evening where he and Ledger played on the actor's grand piano before the musician headed off home. He woke up to find people delivering the same piano to his house after Ledger had decided to gift it to his friend. Not only was Harper touched by the gesture, but he was also blown away when Ledger asked him to write a lullaby for his unborn daughter a few weeks later.
In 2017, Harper posted the music video for his track "Morning Yearning," along with a heartfelt message, on his Facebook page. The video had been directed by Ledger and Harper remembered his friend's influence, writing: "Heath Ledger was an incredible director. He was brilliant behind the camera as well as in front of it. This video of the song 'Morning Yearning' is 100% his vision. It will always remain one of my most memorable creative experiences."
Heath Ledger died with a script in his bed
Film connoisseurs know Stephen Gaghan as a remarkable and celebrated screenwriter and director who has had a hand in crafting award-winning films such as "Traffic" and "Syriana." Appearing on Malcolm Gladwell's podcast "Development Hell" in 2024, Gaghan revealed that he had been working with Heath Ledger on bringing Gladwell's novel "Blink" to the big screen and that the filmmaker had eyed Ledger as the lead. The pair had been in serious discussions to the point in which Gaghan's script was found in the actor's bed when he died. "They were there with the body and our script was in bed with him, and your book was on the bedside table," Gaghan explained to Gladwell. "I think my number was on the script, like written."
Gaghan said he received a call from Ledger's father, Kim, not too long after the actor was found dead, since he had seen Gaghan's number written down. Expectedly, Gaghan was left shocked by the news of the tragedy, as well as how the "Blink" script was found in the bed. After Ledger died, though, Gaghan ceased all work on the project.
He resented his fame
Heath Ledger cemented his status as a household name after the success of 2001's "A Knight's Tale." It brought a new level of attention and popularity for the actor; however, it all frightened him, as Steve Alexander told Interview Magazine. Naomi Watts shared a similar sentiment, explaining how Ledger never wanted to be seen as a "teenage hunk" and fought to be seen as a serious artist.
According to director Matt Amato's comments on "I Am Heath Ledger" (via Time), Ledger started to resent the fame he achieved after "A Knight's Tale." Amato said: "He wanted fame. And then when he got it, he didn't want it. He was mortified, and he felt owned."
In 2024, Samuel Johnson — an Australian actor and one of Ledger's friends — appeared on the Aussie radio show "Will & Woody" (via Daily Mail) where he revealed an incident in which he experienced Ledger's level of celebrity firsthand. Johnson explained how they were walking together when he saw four fans faint after seeing Ledger in the flesh. "I've never seen anything like it," Johnson said. "It was phenomenal. I asked him, 'How do you cope?' And he just looked at me with a world of sadness in his eyes and said, 'I don't.'"
He desperately missed his family before he died
People wonder what it was really like the day Heath Ledger died in 2008, especially considering his rumored state of mind at the time of his death. According to Ledger's friend and dialect coach Gerry Grennell's comments to People, the actor was left drained as he filmed "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus." He struggled to sleep and couldn't shake off a type of pneumonia he experienced. Grennell explained how he would hear Ledger walking around in the middle of the night and would encourage him to go back to sleep, but the actor said he couldn't.
In addition, Grennell said that Ledger wasn't in the happiest of places as he longed for his family. "He missed his girl, he missed his family, he missed his little girl — he desperately wanted to see her and hold her and play with her," Grennell said. "He was desperately unhappy, desperately sad."
During a screening of "I Am Heath Ledger" (via The Daily Beast), Steve Alexander stated that although Ledger experienced setbacks and issues, he had an eye on the future. "He was struggling with his demons," Alexander said, "but he didn't want to go anywhere but forward."
George Miller wanted Heath Ledger for Mad Max: Fury Road
According to the "I Am Heath Ledger" documentary (via Time), Heath Ledger worshiped at the altar of Mel Gibson while he was growing up. Then, relatively early in his film career, he received the chance to star alongside Gibson in 2000's "The Patriot." However, Ledger almost had the opportunity to walk the same dusty roads and post-apocalyptic wastelands as his idol and make his mark on the "Mad Max" franchise, as revealed by director George Miller.
After Mel Gibson's 2006 arrest, Miller decided to recast the role of Max Rockatansky for what would inevitably become "Mad Max: Fury Road." As Miller explained to The Daily Beast in 2015, he started having conversations with Ledger about the part around that time. "Every time Heath [Ledger] would come through Sydney, he'd call in and we'd chat about Max," Miller said. "He had that same thing that Mel and Tom Hardy have — that maleness, charisma, and restless energy, which you need to play a relatively still character. The world lost someone great when he went. Tom was the next to walk through the door that had that vibe." Unquestionably, many fans — and probably even Miller — wonder how Ledger might have fared in comparison to Hardy and Gibson as the Road Warrior.
Want to find out more about the most famous character Ledger ever portrayed? Check out the false facts about the Joker you always believed.