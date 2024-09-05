Things We Only Learned About Heath Ledger After He Died

When people discuss the stars who tragically died before the age of 30, Heath Ledger's name comes up often. The Australian-born actor passed away in a New York apartment on January 22, 2008, after what the medical examiner's office (via CNN) determined to be "the result of acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine." He was 28 years old. At the time, his celebrity was on a meteoric rise, while his portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" was set to become a generational and Oscar-winning performance a few months later.

After Ledger's death, more information about him poured out into the public sphere. These details showcased a man who adored his family and friends and remained passionate about his craft but resented the level of fame that came with it. In addition to this, he was attached to a number of notable projects, such as "The Queen's Gambit" and "Mad Max: Fury Road," which certainly would have changed the course of entertainment history in retrospect.

Ledger lived an extraordinary life in spite of his short time on Earth, so let's find out more about the human being behind the screen legend.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).