Stars Who Can't Stand Adam Sandler

The entire point of a comedian or comic actor's professional life, as well as it being their passion, is to make people happy. Through his dozens of very silly and engaging movies released over the last three decades, Adam Sandler has fulfilled that purpose. He's a reliable source of on-screen entertainment and joy, whether he was singing ridiculous songs on "Saturday Night Live," playing a buffoonish man-child in "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," or "Hubie Halloween," or voicing an overprotective Dracula dad in "Hotel Transylvania.

Sandler is able to churn out so many projects because of camaraderie and loyalty — he prefers to work with the same crew of trusted friends and collaborators that he's employed for years. But while Sandler projects an image of a good guy making fun movies for the masses, not everybody can be liked by everybody. Among the tragic details of "SNL" cast members is that Sandler has generated a fair amount of resentment and animosity among his fellow actors. Here are all the people who have on the record to publicly declare their dislike for the otherwise beloved Adam Sandler.