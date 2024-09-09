Rocker Joan Jett sang about not giving a damn about her bad reputation. However, that doesn't mean others are fine with her behavior. The former member of the Runaways, current leader of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and co-founder of Blackheart Records established a legion of fans over the decades, thanks to her rebellious attitude toward rock 'n' roll and becoming a larger-than-life figure in the music industry, but she has also accumulated a litany of haters.

Despite Cherie Currie encouraging everyone to put aside their differences for the sake of the fans, Jett and former Runaways bandmate Lita Ford continue to be at loggerheads about a potential reunion. Oh, and there's another member of the Runaways who isn't all too pleased with Jett ruining her biographical film about the group either. In addition to this, there's long-standing beef between Rush and the Runaways because of how the former allegedly treated the latter many moons ago. Throw in a feud with the controversial Ted Nugent, and Jett has enough opponents to create her own version of "Celebrity Deathmatch."

So, with that all said, let's take a look at the stars who can't stand Joan Jett and the reasons for their quarrels.