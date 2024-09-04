How Likely Is It That Scott Peterson Could Be Found Innocent Decades Later?

Scott Peterson has been in prison since 2004, serving time for the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child. For much of that time, he was a man on death row, until California imposed a moratorium on death sentences in 2019 and his verdict was overturned. Reprieve from capital punishment hasn't set Peterson free; he was re-sentenced to life in prison in 2021 (per CNN) and has remained behind bars. For many, it's a fitting end for him; Peterson admitted in court to affairs, he lied frequently to his mistresses about his wife and living situation, the circumstantial evidence against Peterson seemed strong, and the jury didn't take long to find him guilty.

Throughout his trial and sentence, however, Peterson has maintained his innocence. In a 2017 phone call to his sister-in-law, he blamed the police for failing to find Laci and insisted that other witnesses seeing Laci exonerated him. In 2024, he became the subject of a Peacock true crime series in which he argued via jailhouse interviews that the burglars of a neighboring house could have killed his wife.

Peterson hasn't pleaded his innocence alone. The Los Angeles Innocence Project took up his case in 2024. Dedicated to overturning wrongful convictions, the organization joined with Peterson's lawyers in fighting to free him based on new evidence.