The Tragedy Of Linkin Park Explained

Nothing about Linkin Park numbed fans. As one of the most important rock bands of the 2000s, they conquered the musical landscape with soul-stirring lyrics and the unmistakable oomph of nu-metal rhythm. Think of the "Transformers" films, and it's likely a Linkin Park track that comes to mind after Optimus Prime finishes one of his insightful monologues. Their meteoric rocket of success, though, came crashing back down to Earth after the tragic death of lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017. Seemingly, the light of the band faded, as it took the group many years to pick up the pieces and revisit the music once again.

Digging deep into the history of Linkin Park, fans discover both the glory and pain experienced by the different band members. From cyberstalking, racism, and lawsuits to the record label wanting to get rid of rapper and multi-instrumentalist Mike Shinoda before the group even took off, there's a lot to unpack here.

Remarkably, despite the setbacks and challenges they experienced, the story shows these individuals were destined to combine their creative powers to create the soundtrack for generations. When all is said and done, Linkin Park's name will go down in the annals of rock 'n' roll as one of the greatest of all time. To challenge one of their most renowned lyrics: In the end, it does matter.