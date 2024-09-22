Dudley Moore was arguably Hollywood's unlikeliest star. He had a few strikes against him, such as his working-class background, growing up in a home of modest means in East London. Then, of course, there was his diminutive stature — just over 5 feet and 2 inches in height — and his club foot, which required wearing a special shoe to compensate for the fact that his left leg was about a half-inch shorter than his right. All in all, not exactly the typical combination for a Hollywood sex symbol.

Yet that's what he became, with his handsome good looks, hilarious comedic skills, and masterful musical ability propelling him from half of a revered and groundbreaking British comedy duo to headlining hit movies. Those included his breakout starring role in "10" — as a guy in the midst of a mid-life crisis who contemplates an affair with Bo Derek — to his Oscar-nominated performance as a perpetually intoxicated millionaire in "Arthur." In the early 1980s, the National Alliance of Theater Owners named him Hollywood's top male star of the year at the box office — a level of stardom that he'd always dreamed of, but never thought he'd actually ever achieve.

However, all that success was tinged with sadness; prior to his 2002 death at the age of 66, he'd endured more than enough heartbreak to fill any life. Here is the tragedy of Dudley Moore's life and death explained.