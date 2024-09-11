Here's When Hitler Knew He Would Lose World War II

Nazi Germany stormed out of the gate at the onset of World War II in 1939. Fueled by Adolf Hitler's rhetoric and employing ultra-fast and hard Blitzkrieg — i.e., "lightning war" — tactics, Germany plowed through Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, and France in a matter of months. At that point, early on in the war, it seemed like the German war machine was unstoppable. But bit by bit, as Germany expanded its efforts along multiple fronts and spread their forces thinner and thinner, and their troops, supplies, tanks, and planes penetrated further into occupied or enemy territory, it became clear that Germany was in trouble. In fact, hints were there as early as 1942, no matter that Germany didn't surrender until 1945.

Sites like We Are the Mighty describe how it was kind of always inevitable that Germany would lose, despite all the terror they inspired. They were surrounded in the middle of continental Europe on all sides, their natural resources were slim, and they relied on foreign powers like Romania and Russia for oil. And when Hitler turned on its ally Russia in December 1940 — seven months after it'd conquered France — Germany lost its main fuel source. From late 1942, even as Hitler underwent his second attempt at conquering Russia through Stalingrad, the Nazi strategy had already shifted from conquest to preservation. Arguably, Hitler saw the end coming even then. Within a year, Germany's entire command knew that they would lose.