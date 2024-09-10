What Happened To The Bodies Of The Salem Witch Trial Victims?

The Reverend George Burroughs stood on the gallows looking out at the crowd. Many had once been part of his congregation when he was the pastor of the first meetinghouse in Salem Village a decade earlier. But on August 19, 1692, he was about to be hanged as the ringleader of a coven of witches. He'd continued to proclaim his innocence since the authorities had dragged him back to Salem, Massachusetts from his home in Maine, but in the midst of the frenzied madness of the witch trials, his protestations did him no good. As Burroughs prepared to die, he loudly began reciting the Lord's Prayer.

After his execution — along with four others that day — the authorities dragged Burroughs' body by the rope used to kill him to a shallow pit where he was dumped with the other victims. He was just one of 19 people hanged for witchcraft during the hysteria that began in January 1692 and lasted for more than a year. Another victim died when his captors crushed him to death for refusing to enter a plea in court (seven others died in prison awaiting trial). The final resting places of nearly all the victims who were hanged remains a mystery.