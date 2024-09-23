Rappers Who Died In Bizarre Ways

Rap, or hip-hop, music has become such a dominant pop cultural force and a popular musical style in part because it's unafraid to be real. Songs provide frank depictions of the lives and experiences of the genre's practitioners, and sometimes that pursuit of the truth can get pretty dark. Hip-hop may detail crime, death, despair, and other less than savory and unenviable parts of life, but that's just what makes it so relatable and vital to fans. And by presenting emotionally and objectively real things in their music, rappers are held up as bastions of authenticity — they often write and perform music about the things they know.

Sadly, the very subjects that rappers elucidate sometimes turn out to be the same things that claim their lives. These musicians often go far too soon, falling prey to criminal violence or dying from common but fatal diseases. Others have died in abnormal, weird, or even totally random ways — be they somewhat obscure rappers or superstars who died right at the peak of their musical fame. These are the strangest rapper deaths in history.