Secrets The Kennedy Family Tried To Hide

The modern media landscape can make it seem as if there are no secrets anymore. We know seemingly everything about public figures, especially if they have designs on U.S. politics and the White House in particular. But that public scrutiny can be patchy, especially when you go before the 24-hour news cycle and the internet. Just ask the Kennedys.

The Kennedys we know today got their start with Joseph Kennedy, who rose to prominence as a businessman and diplomat in the early decades of the 20th century. Joe Kennedy proved to be rather savvy — or cutthroat, depending on who you asked — setting himself up as the scion of a growing political dynasty. Not only did son John (popularly known as JFK) become the 35th President of the United States in 1961, but he was previously a U.S. representative and senator for Massachusetts. His brother Robert (RFK) was JFK's attorney general and later a senator in his own right, while youngest brother Edward (Ted) was a U.S. senator from 1962 until his death in 2009. Other members of the family have sought and sometimes won political office, too.

Of course, not all aspects of the Kennedy story are so laudable. Besides the purported Kennedy family curse that has taken the lives of many members, the family has tried to hide all manner of unsavory things over the decades. From philandering husbands to deadly accidents, these are some of the biggest secrets the Kennedys have attempted to conceal.