The Tragedy Of Hugh Jackman Explained

Hugh Jackman revels in all the "cutting-edge" success that playing Wolverine has brought him in his acting career; however, it hasn't been without its set of challenges. In fact, the Australian actor put his own body through the wringer for his craft on several occasions; his vocal cords, for example, have been left permanently damaged because of him making the gruff Logan voice for over 20 years.

It isn't only on the film set that Jackman experienced his share of ups and downs, though. His personal life holds a number of heartbreaking tragedies that impacted him in painful ways. Jackman opened up about how his mother, Grace, walking out on the family when he was a child hit him hard and had a lingering influence on his formative years. At the same time, he grew close to his father, Christopher — viewing him as a remarkable man and stellar parent — so he was devastated when his dad died in 2021. Two years after his father's death, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced they were splitting up. Considering how long they had been together, they were seen as one of the quintessential celebrity couples who gave others hope about true love and marriage, then it was all over.

Jackman's cabinets at home might be filled with awards and his social media accounts bursting with love from fans around the globe, but he's human like everyone else — and has experienced life's highlights and lowlights.