The Tragedy Of Child Star Judith Barsi Explained

The life of a child star isn't as glamorous as one might think. There can be exploitative working conditions, a sense of isolation, and for many, an inability to deal with fame and money. It's not unusual for former child stars to end up serving time behind bars, experience addiction issues, and sometimes die way too young. For the child actor Judith Barsi, best known for her roles in "Jaws IV: The Revenge" and the television mini-series "Fatal Vision," her death came at the hands of the man who was supposed to keep her from harm.

On the morning of July 27, 1988, an explosion rocked a quiet street in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Jets of flame shot out of the windows of the one-story home of Maria and József Barsi. As a neighbor, Eunice Daly, called 911 she thought to herself: "He's done it. He's killed them and set a fire in the house, just like he said he would" (via The Tyler Courier-Times). József Barsi murdered his own daughter just as her budding Hollywood career was heating up.