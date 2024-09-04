Child Stars Who Died In Absolutely Bizarre Ways

Cute kids and their adorable antics have been captivating audiences since the earliest days of motion pictures, and child actors have been a big part of the Hollywood firmament from the very beginning. From Jackie Coogan's wide-eyed waif in the oft-misunderstood comedian and auteur Charlie Chaplin's 1921 classic "The Kid" to Macaulay Culkin's resourceful tyke in "Home Alone," child stars have been at the center of some hugely popular films and TV shows.

Occasionally, those child stars have gone on to have successful careers as adults, such as Coogan, who will forever be better remembered as wacky Uncle Fester on TV's "The Addams Family" than for anything he did as a kid. However, more often than not they've found themselves struggling once adolescence hits and casting directors don't find them to be so cute anymore, and many child stars have simply disappeared from view.

Worse still, there are numerous child stars whose lives have ended tragically and often prematurely, for various reasons. In some cases, the circumstances behind those deaths have been both strange and unexpected. Here are the sad fates of some child stars who died in unusual and even bizarre ways.