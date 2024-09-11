Something Seemed Off About Donald Trump During His Debate With Kamala Harris

It's possible that Donald Trump's "sleepy eyes" were part of his debate strategy. The Mirror suggested that his refusal to look at Kamala Harris during the performance was his "new power move." For a politician like Trump, who has been known to employ various unorthodox methods against his opponents — from nicknames to scathing, rapid-fire tweets — this isn't exactly far-fetched. He was variously accused of "stalking" and "prowling" Hillary Clinton during their first October 2016 debate, which saw him looming behind the former secretary of state in a way that rubbed many the wrong way.

In a piece for Politico, body language expert and ex-FBI agent Joe Navarro also noted that Trump avoided making eye contact with Kamala Harris for most of the debate, a contrast to her fixing her eyes directly on Trump when he spoke. "Trump's refusal to lock eyes over 90-some minutes could be read in many ways: as a form of indifference, of disrespect, or even fear that looking at her would somehow put him on tilt," Navarro wrote. Compare this to his previous analysis of the single Trump-Joe Biden debate in 2024, where he noted that Trump often fluttered his eyelids out of frustration.

Or, the appearance of Trump's eyes could have been completely unintentional. In his analysis of the Biden debate, Navarro said Trump lowered his eyelids when he "hears something he doesn't like." This, he said, is a biological response — a subconscious force via nerves of the upper eyelids. "It is an adaptive behavior, like facial touching, that helps us to relieve temporary stress — a way to self-soothe," he wrote.