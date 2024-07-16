The Hidden Truth Of Kamala Harris

In the wake of President Joe Biden's disastrous performance in his June 2024 debate against Donald Trump, there was an avalanche of press commentary and backdoor gossip about the state of his reelection campaign. A drumbeat sounded again and again was the notion that, for the good of his party and the country, Biden should drop out of the race – that the danger posed by Trump was too great, that the polls indisputably pointed to voters not viewing Biden as a viable candidate, and that it was time for a new generation of Democrats to take the wheel. And almost from the start, many Democrats and journalists put forward one name to replace Biden: his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Harris, of course, would be next in line for the top job should anything cause Biden to lose the presidency before the end of his term. One must add to that Harris' long experience in politics, from her work as a deputy district attorney at the local level in California to her term as a United States senator. Already the first woman, the first Black American, and the first Asian American to serve in the vice presidency, her candidacy and possible election would be historic, and a fresh success story for America's melting pot ethos.

But the same long record that argued for Harris as a candidate has attracted intense criticism over the years. Her record on criminal law, her campaigns for various offices, and her handling of staff have all raised eyebrows and inspired doubts about her electability or effectiveness.