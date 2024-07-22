Things That Don't Make Sense About Joe Biden's Dropout Announcement

Even before Donald Trump and Joe Biden had their presidential debate on June 27, 2024, folks were raising concerns regarding Biden's age. At 81 years old Biden is only a few years older than Trump but came across as much more frail, to the point where even his supporters couldn't ignore or refute worries regarding his capacity to fulfill his presidential duties if he won the upcoming election. In the weeks since, a litany of Democrats spoke up in favor of Biden dropping out of the race, including former president Barack Obama and California Representative Nancy Pelosi. But now that President Biden has officially dropped out of the race, many questions remain – as well as some oddities.

For instance, Biden released his official, signed statement regarding his decision on X (formerly Twitter), saying that while it was his, "intention to seek reelection," he believed, "it is in the best interest of my party and the country" for him to not do so. And while the letter doesn't say that he dropped out due to pressure from his party due to his performance during the presidential debate, it's reasonable to assume that this is precisely why. As for why he held out so long and didn't drop out earlier, it could simply be because he required a bit of convincing. Additionally, in his letter, he thanks Vice President Kamala Harris for "being an extraordinary partner." He did not, however, immediately name her as his preferred successor, but did so later on X.