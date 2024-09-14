Ways Hitler Could Have Won World War II

Within the subgenre of alternate history fiction, there is a popular subject: the victory of the Axis powers in World War II. These stories all approach the theories in their own way, but they share a dystopian vision of Nazi power persisting well into the 20th century. In these timelines, the United States fights its cold war against Germany, American delay lets the Nazis triumph in the second and third world wars, and the Axis powers conquer the entire globe. All the while, the Holocaust rages on.

As horrific as it would have been, the "what if" of their victory in World War II represents fertile ground for fiction writers and imaginative historians. Given the destruction triggered by the Axis powers in their relatively brief period of dominance and the Nazis' easily identified brand of evil in particular, they're naturally tempting antagonists in alternate history stories. And yet, they may never have stood a chance at winning once World War II truly became a world war. The conventional view (per History) is that, while Nazi military forces did threaten to overrun Europe, instead British resolve, Soviet manpower, and American economic force overrode the German military. To that view, others have added Nazi overconfidence and the weakness of Italy and Japan as decisive factors in the Axis defeat.

To win the war, Adolf Hitler and his followers would likely have had to avoid confrontation with the U.S. or Russia, or at least manage to force the latter into an early defeat. And there were moments early in his campaigns when Hitler could potentially have secured his Third Reich and even defeated his European adversaries.