Famous People Who Couldn't Stand JFK

As close as their race for the presidency became, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon maintained a cordial relationship before and after 1960. The same cannot be said, at least not wholly, of Kennedy's relationship with the man he had by his side in that election. That Lyndon B. Johnson clashed with Kennedy's brother is no secret. Tensions between them flared early in the administration, and Robert F. Kennedy was not shy about assuming the mantle of his brother's chief lieutenant that might have otherwise gone to Johnson as vice president. John's death only furthered the gulf between them.

John himself wasn't exactly a fast friend to his vice president. Jacqueline Kennedy maintained a pleasant personal relationship with the Johnsons, but she claimed that her husband couldn't get a real contribution to the administration out of Johnson and doubted his fitness to be president. Kennedy deliberately marginalized Johnson and sought to drop him from the 1964 ticket. On Johnson's part, some have reported him as being an ambitious and insensitive climber who chafed at being Kennedy's vice president.

Others have claimed that Johnson found the Kennedy brothers to be hurtful coastal snobs. His grievances on that score were most directly aimed at Robert, but Johnson also seemed to resent living in Kennedy's shadow even after Kennedy's assassination and Johnson's own time in power. A chorus of "Kennedy wouldn't have done that" type complaints followed Johnson the rest of his life, and he was recorded grousing about it in retirement.

