What Jelly Roll's Life In Prison Was Really Like

It's taken a long time for rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll to get to the present. Long before he spent 28 straight weeks atop Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart with "Son of a Sinner," he was living out of his van. From 2010 to 2015, he drove and lived wherever he could make money, sometimes making just $50 or so for selling rap verses. He did this, he told Billboard, because he was "petrified" of the alternative, i.e., "sitting idle" and winding up right back where he'd lived on and off for 10 years: prison.

Born Jason Bradley DeFord in 1984 in Nashville, Jelly Roll had his first run-in with the law at age 14. By his own estimate, he's been to jail about 40 times, mostly for petty robbery and drug charges. One time, though, he landed behind bars at age 16 for aggravated robbery. "I was charged as an adult years before I could buy a beer, lease an apartment, get a pack of cigarettes ... I feel like the justice system at that point kind of parked me on my only set path," he told Billboard.

That path was full of as much fear as it was prison rules and food mash-ups like "ghetto dope," Jelly recounted to Taste of Country. It also led him to present, where despite his success he considers himself a "broken man," per The Guardian, whose music "represents so many people that haven't felt heard."