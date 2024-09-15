What Carlos Santana's Former Bandmates Have Said About Him

Carlos Santana has been a public figure since the late 1960s, after a star-making performance at Woodstock. He's since sold millions of records and entered the sometimes controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the front man and musical force behind the band Santana, impressing critics and delighting fans with his masterful guitar playing. He even created a whole new style of music, combining psychedelic rock, jazz, blues, traditional Latin American elements, and pop.

Starting out with the Santana Blues Band, which would evolve into Santana, Carlos Santana has persistently given off vibes that he's all about two things: music and spiritual matters. This makes for a charismatic if inscrutable person, and to decode the words and actions of Santana, it takes those who know him best. The lineup of his band has constantly changed and evolved, and Santana has collaborated with countless musicians, on record and on stage. Working with Santana had a profound effect on many of them. Let's uncover the untold truth of Carlos Santana and find out what the guitarist is really like, and what it's like to work with him, according to his bandmates past and present.