The Second Apparent Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump Just Doesn't Make Sense

Just two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate Donald Trump, the FBI claimed that another possible attempt was made on his life. On September 15, 2024, the bureau said it was "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination," CNN reported. The incident took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where the former president was playing the fifth hole.

According to Fox News, law enforcement officials identified the alleged gunman as Ryan Wesley Routh. At approximately 1:30 p.m, Secret Service agents spotted a rifle barrel in the brush between the chain-link fence, and one official fired at least four rounds at the suspect. He fled in a black Nissan and was later apprehended 40 miles away, Reuters reported. A scoped AK-47-style assault rifle, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera were found near the suspects firing location.

After the Secret Service failures that led to the first assassination attempt on Trump, many similar questions are swirling around the second apparent plot. Namely, how was another shooter allowed to get so close to the politician? Here's what we know.