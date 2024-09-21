Things About The Kennedy Family That Don't Make Sense

When it comes to American history, few families are as scrutinized and deeply embedded in the cultural consciousness as the Kennedys. With one president, three senators, and a slew of other political and societal achievements to the name, it's no exaggeration to say that they're now a modern dynasty of sorts. It all started with Joe Kennedy Sr., whose political machinations began with his own career in the first decades of the 20th century. After he made serious missteps in the lead-up to and early days of World War II, Kennedy transferred his ambitions to his sons, including future president John F. Kennedy. That kicked off generations of power and public life, which all continue to this day.

Yet, for all that attention, there are still some aspects of the Kennedy story that are pretty darn confusing, even decades after the people involved have left the scene. For instance, why was the ambitious Joe Sr. so ready to ditch his political career with some careless words, and why couldn't he sometimes cede control for the good of his children? What exactly happened in 1969 on Chappaquiddick Island in Ted Kennedy's car? Why do so many misconceptions and rumors linger around the family name? What's behind some of the stranger decisions of family members, including RFK Jr.'s championing of conspiracy theories and insistence on running for president despite doubts raised by his own family? These are some of the things about the Kennedy family that still don't make sense.