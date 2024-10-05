The Tragedy Of The Olsen Twins Explained

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are not just sisters, actors, or celebrities; they're the Olsen twins — a pop culture brand that heated up the '90s and 2000s, and was impossible to ignore. In fact, they even received video games about their adventures, allowing fans to trade in "Mario Kart: Super Circuit" to play "Mary-Kate and Ashley: Sweet 16 — Licensed to Drive." While it looked like they had the world at their feet, the twins grew up in the public eye and never had the opportunity to live like regular children, teens, and even now as adults.

Considering they started their careers as babies, they were put in front of the cameras as performers early on, feeling the pressures and demands from an unforgiving entertainment industry. Some of their "Full House" co-stars are part of a group of '80s sitcom stars who hold dark secrets, and the Olsen twins are no different as every action of theirs has been scrutinized and put under the magnifying glass for further debate from fans and critics alike. From failed relationships to illness and death, they experienced their own share of tragedies that were played out in the gossip mags.

Nowadays, the Olsen live low-key lives, away from all the glitz and glamor that their celebrity status may offer. That said, many fans still hang onto every morsel of information about the triumphs and tragedies of these iconic sisters who weren't only winning but twinning.

