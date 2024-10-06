Stars Who Can't Stand Dave Navarro

Part of the the reason Jane's Addiction stopped making music is because singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro couldn't safely co-exist for long. Following the release of 1990's "Ritual de lo Habitual," Jane's Addiction hit the road. "That 13-month tour behind 'Ritual' was half the reason we wound up unable to stand one another," Farrell said in "W****s: An Oral Biography of Perry Farrell and Jane's Addiction" (via Rhino). "The other half is that I am an intolerable narcissist who can't get along with anyone." The group was also at odds over substance misuse — at the time, Farrell and drummer Stephen Perkins were actively misusing drugs, while Navarro and bassist Eric Avery were trying to stay sober.

Following the 'Ritual' dates, Farrell decided to throw a farewell tour for his band, which evolved into the traveling Lollapalooza festival. On the very first night of Lollapalooza in 1991, Jane's Addiction's set ended when Farrell and Navarro threw punches at each other onstage, and then Navarro tossed his guitars into the audience so that the show couldn't go on.

The pair came to blows during a concert again, in September 2024. Farrell, reportedly deeply irritated by poor sound levels and tinnitus, shoved and screamed at Navarro as he played. The guitarist held him back, Farrell tried to land a punch, then Avery subdued Farrell by force while Navarro walked off the stage. That ended the concert, and within a couple of days, the tour was canceled.

