Is This What The World Would Look Like If Hitler Had Developed The Atomic Bomb First?

Of all the dreadful weapons developed and used during World War II, none are more terrifying than the atomic bomb. Used only twice in conflict — both times by the U.S. against Japan in August 1945 — the mere threat of nuclear war has since influenced global events and shaped the present world. The U.S. poured massive amounts of resources into building and deploying the atomic bomb before anyone else, but one lingering question still remains: What if Hitler had gotten his hands on an atomic bomb first?

After German and Austrian scientists discovered nuclear fission in December 1938, Germany had a head start in the atomic race, and military applications were swiftly explored. By October 1940, the U.S. and Germany were in a dead heat to develop the bomb, but by 1942 Germany had all but given up, and U.S. efforts were about to get a serious boost with the Manhattan Project. It is possible, but by no means certain, that with different choices and a generous helping of luck, the Nazis could have been successful with their own messed-up nuclear weapons program.

However, World War II was no simple conflict. Peace treaties and pacts were made and broken, alliances shifted depending on success and defeat, and once-great powers found themselves greatly diminished while formerly quiescent nations rose. Exploring the consequences of the Nazis becoming the world's first nuclear power ventures into speculation, but some ramifications are likelier than others. From atomic bomb memorials in European cities to a U.S.-dominated Asia and a much different Cold War, this is what the world may have looked like if Hitler had beaten the U.S. to the atomic punch.

