Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mike Rowe

One half smart-aleck TV host and one part respectful, empathetic, and curious interviewer, Mike Rowe rocketed to fame and fortune as the host of "Dirty Jobs" in the 2000s. Rowe highlighted and heralded little-known jobs that not many people want to do but which someone must, and his easy-going, can-do spirit resonated with cable TV viewers who made the show a hit for well over a decade. At the same time, Rowe extended his amiable hosting and deep-voiced narration skills to a number of other populist reality show hits, like "Deadliest Catch," "The Ultimate Fighter," "American Chopper," "Returning the Favor," and "How America Works."

Advertisement

Most notable for detailing the professions and callings of other people, Rowe similarly leads a unique and story-filled life. Even before he became a well-known and trusted celebrity voice and advocate after years of trying to make it into the entertainment mainstream, Rowe was enjoying all sorts of adventures, triumphs, and just plain strange experiences in which he found himself. Here's a look into the sometimes very odd life of Mike Rowe.