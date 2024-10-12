Respected Religious Figures Who Were Actually Terrible People

As royal resumes go, Isabella of Castile has one of the grandest, especially as a woman in the man's world of 15th-century Iberia. She won the throne of Castile in a civil war and married her Aragonese peer to create the more-or-less united Spain familiar today. In the busy year of 1492 alone, she smashed Granada, the last Muslim state in the Iberian Peninsula; sent Christopher Columbus west to find ... India; and expelled all the Jews from her territories. For all these actions spreading her Catholic faith, she and husband Ferdinand of Aragon were dubbed the "Catholic Monarchs" by Pope Alexander VI.

With Granada absorbed and European antisemitism always high, Isabella enacted the Alhambra Decree, which gave the Jews of Spain (and Ferdinand's spare territories in southern Italy) less than four months to convert or to sell up and depart forever, on pain of death. Her justification was that the Jews were leading her good, Christian subjects astray in religious matters. Scattering largely into the Ottoman Empire, Italy, and Portugal , these exiled Spanish Jews were the ancestors of the modern Sephardic communities.

To Isabella's limited credit, she disapproved of enslaving the native people in the New World (preferring them to be forced into a system similar to European serfdom), but nor did she put much effort as queen into preventing it. Her well-documented ethnic cleansing and willingness to condone horrors in the conquest of the Americas made her one of history's most dangerous queens, but it hasn't destroyed her modern reputation: She remains a candidate for sainthood in the Catholic Church, though the process has not advanced since the early 1990s.

