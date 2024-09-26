What Erik Really Thinks Of Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Folks of a certain age could never forget the Menendez brothers. The brothers left a double bloodbath in their wake: one from the 1989 murders of their parents and the other from the media frenzy surrounding their court case. Their first trial ended in a mistrial in 1994, and their second trial ended in 1996 when they were both convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole. And now, nearly 30 years later, the two brothers have become the centerpiece of the new true crime Netflix drama, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

If the reader couldn't tell by the title, "Monsters" comes with a built-in, unflattering perspective on the Menendez brothers — right down to the ultra-creepy, blue-hued, bare-skinned poster featured twin psychotic stares. The show is the brainchild of Ryan Murphy, the man behind "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." In other words: Expectations are as high as the drama.

Erik Menendez, however — still alive and behind bars at the age of 53 — has spoken up about the show via his wife Tammi Menendez on X (formerly Twitter). He's called it a "dishonest portrayal" full of "horrible and blatant lies" told with "bad intent."