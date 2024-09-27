Jelly Roll's Relationship With His Kids Explained

Jelly Roll was a comparatively obscure musician when he first shared news of his son's birth via his Facebook page. Unsurprisingly, his phenomenal rise to the peak of country music fame has definitely had repercussions for his private life. Yet it appears that the singer and his family have been levelheaded in their approach to finding themselves in the public eye.

Advertisement

One example of this is Jelly Roll's decision to give his son Noah minimal exposure through his social media channels. He says this is out of respect for both his son and his son's mother. "I try not to get in the way of what she is building over there, and I never want to step on her toes, with what she's doing with him, that I want to just respect that boundary," he told Taste of Country.

However, in 2023, shortly after Jelly Roll's commercial breakthrough, followers of the musician and his family were treated to a virtual meeting with Noah, who appeared in a short video alongside Bunnie Xo that was posted to social media. Jelly Roll has explained that the video was shot when Noah was on vacation with his father and stepmother, and that Xo got permission to post the video from Noah's birth mother. In the video, 6-year-old Noah tells the family's followers that his favorite color is red, that he loves Pokemon and soccer, and that he would like a pet dog and a cat, among other endearing details. More recently, Noah has joined Bailee Ann in making public appearances with Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.

Advertisement