Legendary MLB slugger and charismatic player Pete Rose sadly passed away on Monday, October 29, at the age of 83. As of now, we only know that a family member discovered him in his home. According to the Clark County, Nevada medical examiner, no evidence of foul play was found at the scene, and further information will be forthcoming regarding the cause and manner of his death. He leaves behind five children.

Rose leaves behind a stellar record as one of the MLB's all-time greatest hitters. By sheer numbers, he had more hits than any other player in the entire history of professional baseball — 4,256 over 24 seasons. This is more than nigh-mythical figures like Ty Cobb (No. 2 at 4,189 hits) and Hank Aaron (a far No. 3 3 at 3,771). Most of those hits came during his time with the Cincinnati Reds from 1963 to 1978, and then again from 1985 to '86. In between, he also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and, for a brief moment, the Montreal Expos. Hence the sentiment of Cincinnati fans like Shane Vicars that remains to this day: "Pete was Cincinnati," he told The Athletic.

And of course, we'd be remiss to not mention Rose's lifetime ban from entering the Baseball Hall of Fame despite his accomplishments. He was fired from his post-player role as manager of the Reds in 1989 following accusations of betting on MLB games. These accusations (which he later admitted were true) as well as his ban from the Hall of Fame followed him till his death and often outshone his legacy as a player.

