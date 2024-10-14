Whatever Really Happened To These Infomercial Stars?

If you ever had occasion to spend a sleepless late night in front of the television in the '80s or '90s, then you may have fallen under the charms of one of the period's many, many infomercial stars: folks whose business was show, and what they were there to show you was their dazzling, nay, life-changing products. Between all the B-movies and syndicated re-runs you may have been tempted to switch to, the best of those pitchers knew how to weave their spell. They could, as the saying goes, sell ice to a penguin, and their schtick could be as entertaining as anything else on the tube in the wee hours (or even more).

Infomercials are nowhere near as ubiquitous as they used to be, and this generation of pitch professionals has a wealth of digital platforms — YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, etc. — on which to hawk their wares. But if the infomercial kings and queens of yore still have a special place in your heart, you may be interested to know what became of them after their glory days expired like a one-time-only two-for-one offer. Here's what happened to some of your favorite infomercial stars of late nights gone by.