Strange Details Everyone Ignores About Aaliyah

As rumors about R. Kelly and Aaliyah swirled, her team sought to minimize the damage the scandal might do to her career. Speaking to Vibe, former Jive A&R Jeff Sledge said the atmosphere at the label became tense after the revelations. "We just kept trying to pump the records out," he said. "It was a horrible scandal, a horrible situation for everybody involved so we tried to keep the focus on the music and the videos and it wasn't like now with social media. Twitter wasn't on fire with it. But once 'Vibe' did that article, it definitely put a whole different energy around the project and about her and [Kelly]."

The marriage was reportedly annulled shortly after once Aaliyah's parents found out. Her and Kelly's work relationship was also severed, and record executive Damon Dash later claimed that she wanted the singer to be kept away from her in the months following the scandal. Aaliyah refused to discuss the nature of her relationship with Kelly for the rest of her life, making the subject a no-go area for journalists. Kelly was similarly tight-lipped, though he later told GQ in 2016: "I can tell you I loved her, I can tell you she loved me, we was very close. We were, you know, best best best best friends."

At Kelly's 2021 trial, his former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, claimed that in 1994, Aaliyah believed she was pregnant. It has been suggested that the marriage was concocted so that she could get an abortion with the approval of a spouse, rather than her parents. Kelly is now behind bars after being found guilty of multiple sex crimes.

