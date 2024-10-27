Since the earliest days of Hollywood, there's been a correlation between movie stardom and debauchery. The more salacious tales of Tinseltown's past were detailed in Kenneth Anger's notorious book "Hollywood Babylon," bursting with alleged scandals from Old Hollywood involving the sex, drugs, alcohol, and wild partying that's been a part of the movie scene dating back to the early 1900s. Hard partying, in fact, is something that's never really gone out of style for actors, highlighted in bygone eras such as the Roaring '20s, the drug-fueled 1960s and '70s, the conspicuous consumption of the 1980s, and right on through to the present day.

Advertisement

Regardless of the decade, there have been certain thespians who've developed reputations for taking their love of a good time a bit too far. Those who weren't able to get their partying under control have often served as cautionary tales, with journeys that have included rehab, arrests, and jail sentences — or often all of the above.

To be fair, who doesn't enjoy a party? On the other hand, knowing when to call it a night and wrap things up is also an essential component of maintaining one's well-being — albeit a foreign one for those who insist on keeping the revelry going for days, weeks, or even longer. To find out more about that particular breed of entertainer, read on for a look at some actors who partied way too hard.

Advertisement