Popular Infomercial Products That Were Actually Terrible

Sick days, bouts of insomnia, and late-night movie marathons are often enlivened by infomercials, extra-long commercials dedicated to products that are often... niche, shall we say, and sometimes feature your favorite stars selling food dehydrators to try to pay off a boat loan. These products, often solutions to problems you didn't know you had (and couldn't imagine anyone else having) could be yours in just a few easy payments, promising you a future of smooth skin, perfectly chopped vegetables, and exquisite storage solutions.

Advertisement

But for every ThighMaster and ShamWow that flew off the shelves, either due to entertaining and persuasive marketing or because of the actual quality of the product, there are dozens more "As Seen on TV" also-rans gathering dust in basements across the United States. These infomercials are often still out there, and thanks to the magic of YouTube, we can explore the questionable taste (and iffy personal finance management) of the TV shoppers of yesteryear.