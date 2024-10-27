Strict Rules CIA Agents Have To Follow

Around 50,000 people apply to work for the Central Intelligence Agency in any given year. The United States' premiere intelligence-gathering organization has exacting standards for its potential employees, regardless of the job they're taking on. That strict scrutiny doesn't end once the applicant gets the gig, either. CIA employees must follow a series of strict rules and regulations enacted by the highest government offices in the United States, and those orders have to be followed both on and off the job.

However, CIA rules are not easy to document in their entirety, and the Federal Register maintains only 32 documents on the subject of CIA regulations and policy changes. Part of the reason it's so hard to gather information on the CIA's internal actions is that, unsurprisingly, a lot of the material remains classified and doesn't become public knowledge until FOIA requests reveal them decades later. In fact, a lot of the published rules merely govern the process of declassifying other documents, so finding the actual day-to-day rules that govern any given agent's operations is not an easy task. Spies are notoriously slippery people, and working in a clandestine field, many of the strict regulations every CIA officer — the agency's official name for what many think of as agents — must follow are kept away from the public eye. Nonetheless, here are some of those rules.

