Why McDonald's Really Got Rid Of The Hamburglar

No worries, kids. The big clown man is here to rescue your strangely flat and tepid burgers from the patty-pilfering, greasy gloves of the bobble-headed, bug-eyed, rabbit-toothed thief known as the Hamburglar. The big clown man Ronald and his cursed gumdrop, Grimace. Those characters, and that burger-headed dude with one cheese lip and that gang of sentient and armless pompoms with legs, and ... You know what, it's best not to investigate McDonald's character lore too deeply. Let's leave the fathomless depths of the nightmare realm alone.

Okay, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration. But, the public's opinions of McDonald's mascots like the Hamburglar did change quite a bit from the burglar's initial 1971 launch to the present. Over time, the burglar gave off less "steal yo' kids' burgers" and more "steal yo' kids." That is, once the familiar mascot design got swapped out for the "hipster Hamburglar" circa 2015, as USA Today dubbed him. Who could have predicted that a stubble-faced dude approaching strangers while wearing a fedora, mask, and trench coat was a bad idea? Certainly not the execs at Mickey D's. That stubbled incarnation of the patty pilferer lasted until McDonald's adult-focused Sirloin Third Pound campaign ended.

Before that, the Hamburglar went through multiple iterations that changed with the times. Ultimately, the Hamburglar fell out of favor along with McDonald's itself in the early '00s when its nutritional quality and its desirability as a food franchise were called into question.