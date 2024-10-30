What Really Happened To Michelle Trachtenberg?

One of the most promising kid actors of the 1990s, Michelle Trachtenberg first made big impressions on youthful viewers in Nickelodeon-branded projects like the surreal "The Adventures of Pete & Pete" and film adaptations of "Harriet the Spy" and "Inspector Gadget." She'd later become one of the most notable young adult actors of the 2000s, portraying love-to-hate teen Dawn Summers on the cult classic "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the villainous Georgina Sparks across several seasons of the popular "Gossip Girl," and starring in movies such as "Ice Princess" and "EuroTrip."

But over the last decade or so, Trachtenberg entered the realm of once mega-famous child stars who completely disappeared. She didn't quit acting or move too far out of mainstream Hollywood — she's just refocused her efforts on less visible projects, such as acting in cable limited series and popping up for guest star spots on network dramas, and she spends her time on things besides getting in front of a camera. Here's what Michelle Trachtenberg has been up to since the end of "Gossip Girl" in the early 2010s.