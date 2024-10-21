Horror movies have been a part of the entertainment landscape since the earliest days of cinema. Since then, moviegoers have relished the experience of getting terrified, and horror continues to thrive. Within the ever-popular and constantly evolving horror genre, a number of characters have become established that have taken on near-mythic proportions, as the murderous exploits of Freddy, Jason, and their ilk spawn countless sequels. Meanwhile, recent additions such as Art the Clown from the "Terrifier" franchise have proven there remains a grisly thirst for slasher movies.

Often, the actors who portray these characters are concealed by makeup, prosthetics, or masks. That has led to a somewhat ironic scenario in which fans of film franchises such as "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Halloween," and "Friday the 13th" become intensely familiar with the characters responsible for all those on-screen homicides — while having no clue what the actors who play them actually look like.

So who are these unsung Hollywood heroes of murder and mayhem? To find out, read on for a rundown of horror movie actors who are unrecognizable in real life.