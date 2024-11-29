Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Christopher Walken

Sure, Christopher Walken is weird. At least, the persona that he's built up over decades of acting has a reputation for being offbeat, eerie, and sometimes utterly menacing. By now, it's become more or less his thing, though it's worth remembering that Walken has also garnered acclaim for serious roles, including his Oscar-winning turn as a traumatized Vietnam War vet in 1978's "The Deer Hunter."

But what of the real-life Walken? Surely he's quite different from, say, his eerie psychic character of Johnny Smith in "The Dead Zone" or the complicated, comedic evil of Hans in "Seven Psychopaths." As it turns out, Walken the man is pretty standard, as far as day-to-day human life goes. He enjoys normie things like cooking (his true hidden talent) and has told reporters that he'd really prefer to break out of the weirdo typecasting more often (though in the past he's been game for many a role because, like the rest of us, he says that he's got bills to pay). Part of Walken's often untold truth is that he's also an advocate both for animals and gun control, putting him in accordance with many people.

Yet Walken very definitely has a weird side. After all, few of us have been in the acting biz since we were in elementary school, and perhaps fewer still have experience both as a lion tamer and a horse-phobe who is regularly confronted with equines while at work. What other strange things have we been ignoring about Walken?