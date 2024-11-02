What Happened To The Bodies Of These Notable WWII Generals?

World War II saw several men rise to the fore to command the fighting forces in history's bloodiest and most far-reaching conflict. The exploits of military leaders like the U.S. Generals George C. Patton and Douglas MacArthur, Germany's Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, Britain's Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, and the Soviet's Marshal Georgy Zhukov have become legendary. Their deaths and what became of their mortal remains are nearly as interesting as the celebrated lives they led.

All five of these military leaders managed to dodge enemy bullets, but in the case of Rommel, he was forced into dying by suicide before the war's end by Adolph Hitler and had his body cremated. The other four survived to see Allied victory. Patton died from injuries sustained in a car accident just months after the end of the war and was buried with his fellow soldiers at a war cemetery in Luxembourg. The final three — MacArthur, Zhukov, and Montgomery — died in old age. Montgomery, the last to die in 1976, is buried in a rural English cemetery while MacArthur and Zhukov's final resting places are much more imposing.