Stars Who Couldn't Stand The Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead occupies a unique place in the annals of American music history. The group that inspired generations of guitar-noodling jam bands rarely sold more than half a million copies of any of its albums and scored just one hit single — in the 1980s, decades after its 1960s counterculture-defining heyday. But even though the Grateful Dead did not achieve mainstream success, it is one of the most unequivocally famous and recognizable acts of all time. Its legions of tie-dye wearing fans dutifully followed along on the Dead's never-ending concert tours, and even non-fans recognize the band's enduring imagery of skeletons and dancing bears. The names of some of the constituent musicians, like Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, and Phil Lesh, are widely known, and the band was Inducted into the historically controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

But as special as the Grateful Dead may be to its fans and to music culture in general, that metaphorical pedestal brings with it the opportunity to criticize. The group's original era, fanbase, and musical style are all polarizing, and throughout its long history and after, many prominent public figures, including fellow musicians, let it be known that they didn't care much for the band or what it represented. Here are some of the famous people who didn't enjoy the Grateful Dead.