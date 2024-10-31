The Hidden Truth Of Terrifier's Art The Clown, David Howard Thornton

As horror fans are well aware, the success of the "Terrifier" franchise can be attributed to its central antagonist, Art the Clown. A circus-costumed serial killer with a knack for murdering victims in creative and oh-so-gruesome ways, Art continues to delight horror aficionados with his gleefully gory mayhem.

Advertisement

Directed by Damien Leone, 2016's "Terrifier" was a crowd-funded slasher movie made on a shoestring budget of $35,000. Instead of being doomed to join the long list of hilarious low-budget films, the film made its money back, and then some, leading to a far bigger — albeit hardly substantial — budget of $250,000 for the 2022 follow-up "Terrifier 2." When the sequel did even better, bringing in more than $15 million — 60 times what it cost to make — Leone was reportedly given $2 million for "Terrifier 3." Released in October 2024, the film outperformed expectations by raking in nearly $44 million, capturing the No. 1 spot at the box office from the hugely anticipated and widely panned sequel "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Advertisement

Now that Art is on his way to joining the pantheon of genre-defining horror-movie villains such as Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, attention is turning to the actor underneath the chilling clown mask: David Howard Thornton, who's portrayed the killer clown in all three movies. But there is more hidden truth behind the up-and-coming horror icon, Art the Clown, and the man behind it, David Howard Thornton.