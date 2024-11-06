What Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Cast Is Doing Now
Think of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as the perfect merger of two iconic decades. Debuting in 1997 and airing for seven seasons until 2003, the supernatural show combined the unabashed charm of '90s TV and the outrageous qualities of early 2000s pop culture to create a teen drama about a vampire-hunting high school cheerleader and her "Scooby Gang." One thing no one can ever accuse the series of being is boring — that's for sure — and to many, it still remains an old TV show that should never be rebooted.
It also turned the cast members into bona fide household names. Lead star Sarah Michelle Gellar might have already had television experience, having been a part of the soap opera "All My Children," but it was the role of the celebrated and fearless Buffy Summers that led to her becoming a global superstar. Similarly, castmates like Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, and Eliza Dushku used "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as a launchpad for greater opportunities. David Boreanaz probably owes the start of his career to this show, as his character, Angel, received his own successful spinoff series that lasted for five seasons.
It's been a minute since "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" slayed the airwaves, so now is as good a time as any to see what the cast has been up to since the show ended.
David Boreanaz
When it comes to brooding vampires, David Boreanaz's Angel moped so Edward Cullen from "Twilight" could pout. The character started off in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" before receiving his own eponymous spinoff show in 1999. Boreanaz built upon this early success by jumping into his next big television project in 2005: "Bones." As FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth, Boreanaz stuck around with the show until 2017. From there, he hopped onto another long-running gig in "SEAL Team," which only concluded in 2024. Despite being seen mostly as a television actor, Boreanaz has a few films under his belt, notably "The Crow: Wicked Prayer" and "Mr. Fix It."
On a personal front, the actor has found himself embroiled in controversy. He came clean about cheating on his wife, Jaime Bergman, in 2010, claiming that his ex-mistress was trying to extort him. Speaking to People, Boreanaz said, "Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities. I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible."
In the same year, actor Kristina Hagan, who appeared as an extra on "Bones," sued Boreanaz for alleged sexual harassment. A year later, the case was dismissed after Hagan's attorney claimed the matter had been "resolved," as per CBS News.
Nicholas Brendon
In the first season of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the geeky and chatty Xander Harris clamors for Buffy Summers' affection. However, he soon establishes himself as an important and prominent member of the Scooby Gang while he ends up dating practically every female character on the show at some point in the series. Throughout the show's run, actor Nicholas Brendon plays the role of Xander.
After "Buffy" wrapped up, Brendon's most celebrated roles were as Seth Richman in "Kitchen Confidential" and Kevin Lynch in "Criminal Minds." His career proved to be start-stop mostly due to his highly publicized personal and legal issues. Brendon has been arrested for domestic violence and had protection orders filed against him. He has also been arrested for destroying hotel rooms.
In 2021, Brendon was pulled over after he skipped a stop sign and drove recklessly. As per WTHI-TV 10, once the police stopped him, Brendon identified himself to the officers as Kelton Schultz, a name he would later claim belonged to his twin brother. (Brendon has a twin brother named Kelly Donovan.) Police also found a bottle of pills the actor had acquired under a different name. Running their checks, the authorities discovered there was a warrant for Brendon's arrest in Iowa. He was arrested but reached a plea agreement later.
Kristine Sutherland
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" features Kristine Sutherland as Joyce Summers, Buffy and Dawn's mother. Joyce serves as Buffy's anchor and support system until she dies from a brain aneurysm in Season 5. It's still one of the most gut-wrenching moments from the show as Buffy arrives home and finds her mother unresponsive on the couch.
After she left "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Sutherland took a few other roles here and there, but it was nothing quite on the level of what she had done as Joyce. The reason for this was simple: Sutherland discovered another passion in her life. After experiencing a year-long residency in Italy, Sutherland enrolled at Santa Monica College and studied still photography. This led to her opening her own studio where she focused mostly on portraiture.
During a 2019 interview with Trainwreck'd Society, Sutherland revealed she was living a simpler and calmer life in Italy. "Currently I am living in Italy full time," she said. "I am learning how to garden, to plant with the moon, eat what is in season and haul firewood to heat my house with a wood stove." Occasionally, she appears at pop culture conventions with the cast from "Buffy."
D.B. Woodside
D.B. Woodside might not have been day-one casting in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but his character, Robin Wood, plays a fiery role in the final two seasons of the show. In 2016, Woodside told The A.V. Club that he pushed hard to get himself a role in the series and had a great time doing it. "'Buffy' was the show that I had to do," he said. "I had to be on that show. I think I drove my manager crazy."
Woodside's career continued to flourish after "Buffy" as he established himself as a highly sought-after television actor. Some of his most notable roles include the parts of Jeff Malone in "Suits" and Amenadiel in "Lucifer."
In the same interview with the A.V. Club, Woodside explained how he took the role of Amenadiel because it reminded him a lot of what he did on "Buffy." In addition to this, he pitched himself as a possible option to play Green Lantern John Stewart for Warner Bros. and DC. Woodside didn't secure the role for HBO's "Lanterns" series — it went to Aaron Pierre — but considering how superhero properties are rebooted more times than the average computer, never say never to him getting the chance to play the hero in the future.
Seth Green
Unlike a lot of child stars who completely disappeared, Seth Green continues to be active in showbiz and a mainstay in both film and television. In "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Green portrays the character Daniel "Oz" Osbourne, a sweet-natured musician who becomes Willow Rosenberg's boyfriend then a werewolf. Oz didn't stick around for the entire run of the show, but that's also likely due to the fact that Green became highly in demand in the late '90s and early 2000s, receiving roles in movies like "Austin Powers," "Can't Hardly Wait," "Idle Hands," "Josie and the Pussycats," and "Rat Race."
The actor expanded his talents into the world of animation too, voicing Chris Griffin on "Family Guy" and lending his pipes to other popular characters in shows such as "Ultimate Spider-Man" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." Green also co-created the hilarious stop-motion sketch series "Robot Chicken" along with Matthew Senreich.
In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood News, Green explained why he thought "Buffy" still stood the test of time and had such a loyal fanbase. "I think that people always reflect on quality and I've always been very proud to be a part of that show because I think it's just so good," he said.
James Marsters
James Marsters stars as one of the most beloved characters in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer": Spike. The blond-haired vampire gets up to all kinds of mischief on the show, and there's no doubt Marsters enjoyed his time with him, since he returned to write a Spike-centered comic book series years later.
Marsters continued to flex his acting prowess after he left "Buffy," appearing as Brainiac in "Smallville" and John Hart in "Torchwood," and he was even one of the actors to play Ted Bundy in a movie. In addition to this, Marsters played Piccolo in "Dragonball Evolution," but it's likely everyone involved in that project would rather forget it existed. Apart from acting, Marsters is also a musician and an audiobook narrator.
Marsters still holds a special place for "Buffy" in his heart, though he revealed that no one knew what to do with Spike in the beginning, since vampires weren't supposed to be likable on the show. "Because they were so creative, they were able to figure something out," he told RadioTimes.com. "But what it meant was I think that I was plugged into the other arcs. I was the villain, and then I was the wacky neighbor, and then I was the wrong boyfriend, and then I was the fallen man trying to redeem himself. And then ultimately a kind of guinea pig hero by the end."
Charisma Carpenter
Charisma Carpenter plays Cordelia Chase in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel." As one of the popular kids at Sunnydale High, she ends up joining Buffy Summers in her crusade to slay the pesky bloodsuckers. She reprised the role for the 2023 audio drama "Slayers" alongside other castmates like Anthony Head and James Marsters.
Post-Cordelia, Carpenter appeared in a variety of television shows, from "Charmed" to "Veronica Mars" and "Scream Queens." She also played the character of Lacy — Lee Christmas' girlfriend — in the "Expendables" series.
In 2021, Carpenter used her X — formerly known as Twitter — account to address the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon, who has had several accusations of shadiness leveled at him. She accused him of creating a toxic work environment, which included threats of dismissal, harassment, and hostility toward her on multiple occasions. "The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer," Carpenter wrote. Several of her "Buffy" co-stars spoke out in support of her, while Whedon denied her claims.
Eliza Dushku
Like Buffy Summers, Eliza Dushku's Faith Lehane is a Slayer in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The character proved to be popular among fans, appearing across both "Buffy" and "Angel." While there were plans for a spinoff show centered around Faith, Dushku turned it down – partly because Joss Whedon wouldn't have been a major part of it, and partly because she wanted to explore other opportunities.
Dushku continued to collaborate with Whedon, as she was cast as the lead in his other series, "Dollhouse." In addition to this, Dushku starred in films such as "Bring It On" and "Wrong Turn," and shows like "Tru Calling" and "Banshee."
Even though Dushku had spoken positively about working with Whedon in the past and referred to him as a friend, she supported her "Buffy" co-star Charisma Carpenter when Carpenter spoke out about the alleged abuse she experienced. Taking to her Instagram account, Dushku wrote: "CC, my heart aches for you and I'm so sorry you have held this for so long. Your post was powerful, painful, and painted a picture we'll collectively never un-see or un-know. Thank you. I hadn't known it and I won't forget it."
Anthony Head
Anthony Head stars as the wise Watcher Rupert Giles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." He becomes Buffy Summers' guide and confidante who helps her adapt to her new life as the Slayer. The character plays a monumental role in the show's run, and it's tough to imagine anyone else but Head in the role of the fan-favorite Giles. Head also had a ball with the role, admitting in 2020 that he would love to play any kind of part in a reboot if the opportunity presents itself.
Head's career didn't slow down after "Buffy," though. He's kept himself extremely busy, appearing in the likes of "Little Britain," "Warehouse 13," and "Bridgerton." Perhaps one of his most famous parts is as the smug Rupert Mannion in "Ted Lasso."
Head's two daughters, Emily and Daisy, have also gone into the acting business. Emily is best known for portraying Carli D'Amato in the British sitcom "The Inbetweeners," while Daisy plays Genya Safin in "Shadow and Bone" and Sofina in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."
Michelle Trachtenberg
In terms of TV casting decisions that drove fans crazy, the addition of Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers, Buffy's sister, didn't sit too well with fans — especially since Buffy had been an only child for so many years, and now there was an immature and sulky teenager hanging around the Scoobies. In the years since the show ended, viewers might hold a softer spot for Dawn than they did initially, since she plays a pivotal role in the overall storyline of the show and the development of Buffy's character.
Trachtenberg was no stranger to the entertainment industry when she joined "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," since she had starred in 1996's "Harriet the Spy" and 1999's "Inspector Gadget." After "Buffy," she continued to act in various films and television shows, famously playing the role of the conniving and devilishly deceitful Georgina Sparks in the original "Gossip Girl" show and the 2022 reboot-slash-continuation.
In 2021, Trachtenberg added her voice to the Joss Whedon allegations that other members of "Buffy" had raised. Reposting a message from Sarah Michelle Gellar on Instagram, Trachtenberg wrote that his behavior was "not appropriate," stating: "There was a rule, saying he's not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again."
Alyson Hannigan
Even though Alyson Hannigan had acted before "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the role of Willow Rosenberg turned her into a famous face. Further success arrived in 1999's teen comedy "American Pie," as her character, Michelle Flaherty, became one of the standouts of the humorous franchise.
Hannigan rode the wave of good fortune to another smash-hit in the form of the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother," where she played Lily Aldrin from 2005 to 2014, making her one of the rare actors to be renowned for three iconic roles. Considering how long she played Lily, that may be the part she's best remembered for, though "Buffy" fans might have something to say about that. Since then, Hannigan has continued to keep herself busy with a number of television and film roles, appearing in everything from "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" to the live-action "Kim Possible" movie.
On a personal level, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" offered Hannigan something else: love. She met her husband, Alexis Denisof, who plays Wesley Wyndam-Pryce, on the show. They married in 2003 and have two daughters together.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The undisputed star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" remains Sarah Michelle Gellar, who plays Buffy Summers. As the show blew up in popularity, so did Gellar's profile in Hollywood, thanks to appearances in films like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Scream 2," and "Cruel Intentions." Gellar didn't pump the brakes either, taking on the role of Daphne Blake in two live-action "Scooby-Doo" movies and starring in the horror film "The Grudge" to cement her status as a versatile performer.
After the death of "The Crazy Ones" co-star Robin Williams in 2014, Gellar took a break from acting to spend time with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their family. Eventually, she returned to acting and co-founded the baking mix company Foodstirs. Oh, and she also found the time to co-write the cookbook "Stirring Up Fun with Food" amid all of this.
For those hoping that Gellar might return in a "Buffy" reboot or continuation, think again. Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, she explained that she's happy with how the show ended and doesn't think there's anything more for her to add as a performer. "I love the ending," Gellar said. "I love the fact that the whole idea was that every girl who wants the power can have the power. Isn't that the ultimate lesson?"
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.