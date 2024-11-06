What Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Cast Is Doing Now

Think of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as the perfect merger of two iconic decades. Debuting in 1997 and airing for seven seasons until 2003, the supernatural show combined the unabashed charm of '90s TV and the outrageous qualities of early 2000s pop culture to create a teen drama about a vampire-hunting high school cheerleader and her "Scooby Gang." One thing no one can ever accuse the series of being is boring — that's for sure — and to many, it still remains an old TV show that should never be rebooted.

It also turned the cast members into bona fide household names. Lead star Sarah Michelle Gellar might have already had television experience, having been a part of the soap opera "All My Children," but it was the role of the celebrated and fearless Buffy Summers that led to her becoming a global superstar. Similarly, castmates like Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, and Eliza Dushku used "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as a launchpad for greater opportunities. David Boreanaz probably owes the start of his career to this show, as his character, Angel, received his own successful spinoff series that lasted for five seasons.

It's been a minute since "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" slayed the airwaves, so now is as good a time as any to see what the cast has been up to since the show ended.

